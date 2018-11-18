Masimo (MASI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Masimo outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company’s key Product revenue segment has been witnessing strong growth. The company is also seeing strong demand for its SET pulse oximetry products and rainbow platform. Expansion in gross and operating margins in the last couple of quarters is noteworthy. Management is optimistic about Masimo’s alliance with Philips. Increased R&D expenses imply greater focus on innovation. Management is also hopeful about receiving FDA clearance for ORi. In fact, the company recently received FDA approval for RD SET sensors with Masimo Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion SET pulse oximetry. A raised guidance for 2018 paints a bright picture. On the flip side, Masimo’s Royalty and Other segment have been sluggish in recent times. Furthermore, the company faces fierce competition from the MedTech bigwigs. The stock is overvalued at the moment. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Masimo to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.65. 398,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,740. Masimo has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 239,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total transaction of $28,299,271.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,061 shares in the company, valued at $27,843,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $238,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,033 shares of company stock valued at $79,900,568 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $109,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Masimo by 36.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

