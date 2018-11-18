Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is $0.08. Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a negative net margin of 17.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Mattel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,675,000 after buying an additional 456,029 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,050,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,278 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,183,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,295 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,900,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,736,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,776. Mattel has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

