Matthew A. Drapkin Purchases 21,964 Shares of PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Stock

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 21,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $195,699.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew A. Drapkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 6,036 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $54,444.72.

On Friday, November 9th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 7,000 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $63,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 24,600 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $225,582.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 10,200 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $96,696.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 25,278 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $234,327.06.

On Monday, August 20th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 30,925 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $282,963.75.

PRGX stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $213.26 million, a P/E ratio of 451.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.61. PRGX Global Inc has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PRGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PRGX Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGX. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 110.4% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 68.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PRGX Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PRGX Global by 608.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in PRGX Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

