Maxim Group Analysts Give Beigene (BGNE) a $170.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.47.

BGNE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,528. Beigene has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 5,769 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $975,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $788,268.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $4,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,387,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,530. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Beigene by 25.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Beigene by 11.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Beigene by 5,558.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Beigene in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

