Maxim Group Analysts Give SLS International (SLS) a $5.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on SLS International (AMEX:SLS) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SLS International in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLS International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of SLS International in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of SLS International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.81.

SLS International stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday.

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17).

SLS International Company Profile

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

