Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

MBRX has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

