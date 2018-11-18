Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) by 133.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mazor Robotics were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mazor Robotics by 26.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 102,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mazor Robotics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MZOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MZOR opened at $58.30 on Friday. Mazor Robotics Ltd – has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/mazor-robotics-ltd-mzor-shares-bought-by-private-advisor-group-llc.html.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MZOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.