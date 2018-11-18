Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mazor Robotics Ltd. is engaged in the development, production and marketing of medical devices for surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery. It offers Renaissance(TM), a surgical robotic system to conduct spine surgeries with less radiation. The company operates in the United States, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Asia. Mazor Robotics Ltd. is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mazor Robotics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mazor Robotics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mazor Robotics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MZOR remained flat at $$58.30 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 206,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,087. Mazor Robotics has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mazor Robotics during the third quarter worth $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the second quarter worth $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the second quarter worth $203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the second quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

