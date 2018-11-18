MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) VP Sells $58,976.00 in Stock

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $58,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,002.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $98.34 and a 12-month high of $151.42. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 48.83%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South State Corp increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.1% in the third quarter. South State Corp now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.7% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

