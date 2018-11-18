McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 169,786 QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 169,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 4.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73,523 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on QUALCOMM to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

