McKesson (MCK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $2.86 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.26.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. McKesson has a one year low of $117.19 and a one year high of $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

