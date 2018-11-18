MediBloc [MED] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $281,103.00 (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. MediBloc [MED] has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. In the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,599.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.45 or 0.03154353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.30 or 0.06847410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00757642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01595975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00134919 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.01984012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00487596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About MediBloc [MED]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc [MED] is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [MED] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

