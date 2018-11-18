MEDNAX (MD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of MEDNAX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.33.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

