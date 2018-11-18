Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Stake Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.11% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 810,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is 61.96%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/melco-resorts-entertainment-limited-mlco-stake-lowered-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.