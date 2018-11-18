Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. HSBC set a $33.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $34.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,785,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,570,000 after buying an additional 15,930,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,200,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,327,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,334 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,558 shares during the period. Finally, Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,245,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.