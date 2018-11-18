Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.00 ($113.95).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

MRK opened at €97.64 ($113.53) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.