Meritor’s (MTOR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTOR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Meritor from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 94.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 116,346 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 277,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 140,209 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 141,962 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

