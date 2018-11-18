Michael Kors (KORS) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Michael Kors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Michael Kors from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michael Kors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

Shares of NYSE KORS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,618,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Michael Kors has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $75.96.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $12,187,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $435,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,516 shares of company stock worth $36,817,667. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,121 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Michael Kors by 19.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,072 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Michael Kors by 9.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Michael Kors by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,588 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Michael Kors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,154 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

