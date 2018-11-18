MicroMoney Price Tops $0.0195 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a market cap of $250,829.00 and $24,747.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, OKEx, Mercatox and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00142651 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00223440 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $557.71 or 0.10006371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009841 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,883,529 tokens. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

MicroMoney Token Trading

MicroMoney can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bibox, HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

