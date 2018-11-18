Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,842,283.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 29th. $1 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $108.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

