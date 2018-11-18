Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in NIC Inc. (EGOV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,276 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NIC were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NIC by 54.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 68,550 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in NIC in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NIC by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NIC by 6.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,505 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIC stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $886.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. NIC had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NIC to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

