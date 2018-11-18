Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6,463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 768,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 757,236 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 554.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 371,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 314,519 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,012,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after acquiring an additional 222,914 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.46, a P/E/G ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.24. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $1,998,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $33,668.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,593 shares in the company, valued at $723,272.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,495 shares of company stock worth $8,751,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd-grows-holdings-in-guidewire-software-inc-gwre.html.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.