Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $3.88 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,740,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,346,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 577,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,265,000 after buying an additional 535,253 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 79,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $5,310,332.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wood & Company increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

