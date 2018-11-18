Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 88,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 122,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $400,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 62.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $25,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,994.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $852,585.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,346 shares of company stock worth $76,106,331. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $98.68 and a 12-month high of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

