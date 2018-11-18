Mission Newenergy (MNELF) vs. International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Financial Contrast

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and Mission Newenergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Mission Newenergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances 7.86% 21.76% 8.55% Mission Newenergy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

International Flavors & Fragrances pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mission Newenergy does not pay a dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Mission Newenergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $3.40 billion 4.49 $295.66 million $5.89 24.29 Mission Newenergy N/A N/A -$156.69 million N/A N/A

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Newenergy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Flavors & Fragrances and Mission Newenergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 3 3 4 0 2.10 Mission Newenergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus price target of $144.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.65%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Mission Newenergy.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Mission Newenergy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mission Newenergy

Mission NewEnergy Limited produces, refines, and sells biodiesel in Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

