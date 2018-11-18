Mitel Networks (MITL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitel Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

NASDAQ MITL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 415,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mitel Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitel Networks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Ball sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $233,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Ross Mcanuff sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $29,782.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,701.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,288 shares of company stock valued at $332,377. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mitel Networks by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Mitel Networks by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mitel Networks by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

