Mithril Ore Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Mithril Ore token can now be purchased for approximately $13.95 or 0.00250418 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mithril Ore has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril Ore has a market capitalization of $157,336.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00038976 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00058519 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001301 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000255 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,275 tokens. The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

