MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 142.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 443.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $279,315.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

CCI stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $114.81.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

