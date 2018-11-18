MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 50.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,370,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,812,000 after buying an additional 410,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,682,000 after buying an additional 5,880,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,671,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,094,000 after buying an additional 801,928 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,691,000 after buying an additional 84,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,199,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $146.55 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $107.61 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.77, for a total transaction of $337,893.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $14,984,885.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,539 shares of company stock valued at $17,336,818. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/mml-investors-services-llc-has-4-42-million-stake-in-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.