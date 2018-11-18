MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

