Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Holdings Boosted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 14.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 87.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 145,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.77 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,035,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,450.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/monster-beverage-corp-mnst-holdings-boosted-by-first-mercantile-trust-co.html.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.