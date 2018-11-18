Moog (MOG.A) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moog from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moog has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.75.

MOG.A stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. Moog has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. Moog had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Moog’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moog will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

