Morgan Stanley Increases Lithia Motors (LAD) Price Target to $108.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

