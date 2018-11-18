Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

VDE stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $87.83 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

