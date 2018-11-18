Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,357,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $96,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $39.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

