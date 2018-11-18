Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Antero Resources worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 20.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 117.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. Antero Resources Corp has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

