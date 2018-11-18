Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $47,624.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00142555 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00224238 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.41 or 0.10253487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 799,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,577,285 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

