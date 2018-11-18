MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Acquires New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 122.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $42.11 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Hologic from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $54,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $524,181.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,519 shares of company stock worth $2,003,965. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

