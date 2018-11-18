MRC Global’s (MRC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, MRC Global’s stock has underperformed and looks overvalued compared to the industry. The company’s third-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13%. Regardless of improved top-line performance and stronger margins, quarterly bottom-line results were negatively impacted by LIFO-related expenses. MRC Global believes inflationary pressure (especially inflation in line pipe prices) will continue to escalate its LIFO related expenses. Moreover, ongoing midstream business issues remain a major drag. However, MRC Global perceives that improved upstream and downstream business performances will drive its revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, meaningful business contracts will likely prove beneficial going forward. The company even remains on track to boost its shareholders’ remuneration over time.”

MRC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MRC Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of MRC Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.66. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 41.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,925 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 143.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,819,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 1,661,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,417,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,201,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 22.8% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,492,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,674,000 after buying an additional 647,445 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

