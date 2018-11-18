Myles Bosman Buys 9,300 Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) insider Myles Bosman purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,921.00.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.94. 660,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,300. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. Cormark increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

