Myriad Genetics (MYGN) versus Akers Biosciences (AKER) Head-To-Head Analysis

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Myriad Genetics and Akers Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 3 2 4 0 2.11 Akers Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $41.11, suggesting a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than Akers Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Akers Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Akers Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Myriad Genetics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akers Biosciences has a beta of -1.53, indicating that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Akers Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics 7.07% 10.07% 7.62% Akers Biosciences -346.69% -107.79% -85.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Akers Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $772.60 million 3.04 $131.10 million $1.20 26.18 Akers Biosciences $3.93 million 3.90 -$7.36 million N/A N/A

Myriad Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Akers Biosciences.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats Akers Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It also provides Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; and myChoice HRD, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency. In addition, Myriad Genetics, Inc. offers biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. The company has collaboration with AstraZeneca for the development of an indication for BRACAnalysis CDx. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Check', a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The company's pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Check', a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

