National Asset Management Inc. Invests $888,000 in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 138,044.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Discovery Communications by 26.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 75,219 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth about $3,442,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth about $6,423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Discovery Communications by 68.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 430,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 183,621 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $4,697,025.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,331,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,054,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Wehner sold 7,233 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $217,279.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,073.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,652 shares of company stock worth $13,203,210. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

