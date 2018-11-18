National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,935 Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,935 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton purchased 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,266.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,928. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. MKM Partners set a $49.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

