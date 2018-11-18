National Asset Management Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 156.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.65.

NYSE:NOC opened at $272.64 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $251.66 and a 1-year high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 4,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $1,187,441.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,715 shares of company stock worth $11,192,664. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

