National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2018

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$9.95 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$11.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

