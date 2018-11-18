National Bank Financial Downgrades Tahoe Resources (THO) to Tender

National Bank Financial cut shares of Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has C$4.49 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$4.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tahoe Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Tahoe Resources from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tahoe Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Tahoe Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Beacon Securities cut Tahoe Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Tahoe Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of THO stock opened at C$4.35 on Thursday. Tahoe Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

