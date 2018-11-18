National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CHR opened at C$6.64 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

In other news, insider Scott Tapson sold 21,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$163,270.80.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.

