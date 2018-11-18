National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) is Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. National Bank makes up 2.0% of Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $22,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $98,925.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $148,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

National Bank stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Corp has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. National Bank’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

