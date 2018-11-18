National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the bank on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

National Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.26. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKSH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

