National Commerce (NCOM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “National Commerce Corporation is a bank holding company. It offers services which include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial real estate term loans, residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, factoring, invoicing, collection, accounts receivable management services to transportation companies, automotive parts and service providers. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Huntsville, Auburn-Opelika, Baldwin County and Vero Beach, Florida. National Commerce Corporation is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get National Commerce alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NCOM. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of National Commerce in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of National Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of National Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ NCOM opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $767.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.10. National Commerce has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. National Commerce had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Commerce will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Commerce by 14.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in National Commerce by 32.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Commerce by 10.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Commerce by 62.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in National Commerce by 15.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Commerce (NCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.